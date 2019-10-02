Woman, two children recovered from kidnapper

LAHORE:Millat Park investigation police arrested a kidnapper in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and recovered a woman and two children from his possession.

The kidnapped victims, Hina Arif and two children Naveed Hassnat and Hassanuddin, were recovered from the possession of the accused kidnapper, Jamal Shah. Meanwhile, Tibbi City investigation police found a 14-year old missing and reunited her with her family. The girl, Toba, is mentally deranged. It was suspected that she might have been kidnapped.