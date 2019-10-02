Three die in roof collapse in Samanabad

LAHORE: Two women and an elderly man were killed and seven others suffered injuries when the roof a building collapsed in the Samanabad police area on Tuesday.

The bodies were handed over to their family while the injured were removed to hospital. At least 40 rescuers completed the operation in over seven hours. The deceased have been identified as Sharif, 75, Nazia, 45, and Riffat, 44, residents of Pakki Thathi, Samanabad. The injured victims have been identified as Shahzaib, 20, Fazal, 20, Aasma, 45, Mahnoor, 20, Marium, 7, Waqas, 30 and Awais, 20. A spokesman for Rescue 1122 said that the building had shops on ground floor while families were living on its first floor. On the day of the incident at around 9am, the roof of the building caved in with big bang. As a result, at least 10 persons were trapped under the debris. Rescue 1122 started operation with heavy cutters.

The deputy commissioner and police officers also monitored the operation. The incident created panic in the locality. The DC repeated the bureaucratic rhetoric at the scene that a committee has been constituted to conduct survey of dilapidated buildings.

IG: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Captain (r) Arif Nawaz Khan modern scientific means of investigation should be used in the cases of rape and child abuse. The policy of zero tolerance will be adopted against the officers and officials misusing their powers, misbehaving with the citizens and violating the law. He stated while chairing a video link conference at Central Police Office. The Lahore CCPO, all RPOs and DPOs of the province participated in the conference.

The IG said all resources should be utilised for security of the citizens besides the teams of Pakistan and Sri Lanka during the matches. Arif Nawaz Khan said the investigation officers should benefit from the forensic science and geo fencing. He said the RPOs and DPOs should take steps under their own supervision for the recovery of missing children and women. He said search, sweep and combing operations should be conducted in the vicinity of hotels and the cricket stadium besides the monitoring and surveillance of the stadium and roads with the help of CCTV cameras. He said that in case of death in police custody, judicial inquiry would be conducted besides registration of murder cases against the persons responsible. He said that information-based operations should be carried out against drug paddlers especially in surroundings of educational institutions.