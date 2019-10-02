Pak development squad rout Oman 7-0

KARACHI: Pakistan development squad outshone visiting Oman team 7-0 in the first test of the four-match series at the National Hockey Stadium here on Tuesday.

The home side rode on a hat-trick by Rana Abdul Waheed to crush Oman, who are on a preparatory tour of Pakistan ahead of their participation in the Asia Confederation Hockey Cup in Bangladesh, which begins from October 14.

Pakistani side dominated the play against a low ranking side of Asia, which has been training by former Pakistan captain Olympian Tahir Zaman for several years.

Oman failed to trouble the home side and most of the time kept trying to defend but the speedy moves of the home forwards made inroads in the striking circle which resulted in goals at regular intervals.

Waheed was the hero of the day with his forceful sprints up and down the flanks and accurate shooting in the striking circle to beat the rival defenders.

Waheed found the net first with a lovely swift shot, then an angular flick which left the goalkeeper guessing, and finally sounded the board with a power paced hit. Rana Sohail, Hammad Anjum, Rizwan Ali and Amjad Ali Khan added to the misery of their rivals by contributing one goal apiece.

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) secretary Asif Bajwa, former PHF president Akhtar Rasool, former internationals Qasim Khan and Anjum Saeed, and Punjab Hockey Association (PHA) president Lt Col (R) Asif Naz Khokhar witnessed the match. The touring side will play their second match on Wednesday (today) here at the same venue.