Wed Oct 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 2, 2019

Pak shooters rise in world rankings

Sports

KARACHI: Pakistan’s shooters have improved in international rankings, according to the chart released by International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) for October.

Khalil Akhtar rose to 14th from 15th in 25-metre Rapid Fire Pistol event. Ghulam Mustafa Bashir retained the 17th position in this category. This makes them top ranked shooters from Pakistan at the international level.

In Trap, Farrukh Nadeem rose one position to the 76th, while Aamer Iqbal jumped to 155th from 162nd.

In Skeet, Usman Chand and Ahmad Usman moved to 136th from the 141st spot.

In 2019, Khalil and Bashir played three world cups: in Rio, Munich, and Beijing.

Farrukh played two world cups: in Lahti and Al-Ain.

Usman Chand participated in world championship in Lonato, and world cups in Changwon and Al-Ain.

Aamer Iqbal competed in world cup in Al-Ain.

Ahmad Usman participated in world championship in Lonato and world cups in Lahti and Al-Ain.

Pakistan shooters are set to participate in 14th Asian Championship to be held in Doha from November 3-13, which will be their last event before Olympics 2020.

