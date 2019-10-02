close
Wed Oct 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
October 2, 2019

Fired-up Williams guides Zimbabwe to victory

Sports

A
Agencies
October 2, 2019

SINGAPORE: In-form Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams rescued his side in their T20I match against Nepal on Tuesday.

Batting first, Zimbabwe slipped to 38-3 in five overs. But Williams then took control of the game. He hit 53 off 35 balls with four fours and three sixes to drag Zimbabwe up to 160 for 6 and that was plenty more than enough.

In reply, Nepal were restricted to 120-9 in 20 overs. Williams took three wickets in four overs with his left-arm spin. After securing their second win in three matches, Zimbabwe are now back on top the T20 tri-series table and will face Singapore on Thursday (tomorrow). Zimbabwe were beaten by the hosts on Sunday.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports