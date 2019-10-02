Fired-up Williams guides Zimbabwe to victory

SINGAPORE: In-form Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams rescued his side in their T20I match against Nepal on Tuesday.

Batting first, Zimbabwe slipped to 38-3 in five overs. But Williams then took control of the game. He hit 53 off 35 balls with four fours and three sixes to drag Zimbabwe up to 160 for 6 and that was plenty more than enough.

In reply, Nepal were restricted to 120-9 in 20 overs. Williams took three wickets in four overs with his left-arm spin. After securing their second win in three matches, Zimbabwe are now back on top the T20 tri-series table and will face Singapore on Thursday (tomorrow). Zimbabwe were beaten by the hosts on Sunday.