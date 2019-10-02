Lahiru disappointed by batting collapse

KARACHI: Sri Lanka skipper Lahiru Thirimanne was disappointed by the huge batting collapse his outfit suffered against Pakistan in the second day-night ODI against Pakistan which the latter won by 67 runs to take 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

“It was disappointing the way we batted in the first ten overs. There was some hope near the end but we failed again,” Lahiru told a news conference after the loss here at National Stadium on Monday.

“It was a good partnership between Jayasuriya and Shanaka and it showed that we are capable of chasing big totals,” he was quick to add. “It is unfortunate that Jayasuriya missed the century. We were on track to chase the target but these things happen in cricket. The credit goes to Jayasuria and Shanaka for the way they batted,” the skipper said.

Lahiru said that they should take positives from the game. “The way Jayasuriya and Shanaka batted they showed us that we can chase targets,” Lahiru added. Chasing 306, at one stage Sri Lanka were gasping at 5-28. However, Shehan Jayasuriya (96) and Dasun Shanaka (68) put on 178 for the sixth wicket to keep the game alive.

Lahiru said that overall his bowlers bowled well. “Overall we bowled really well. In certain patches we could have done better. I think towards the later stage of the game we gave more runs than we should have,” he said.

“In patches we did well but overall we could have improved in all three areas of the game so this is not our hundred percent and we will try to improve,” the skipper added. He said all players were capable of batting long but it was a matter of time and hopefully they would improve.

Asked why he did not opt to open the innings, Lahiru said: “Yes, that is an option. But when you select the team you need to have balance. We have six openers in our team. We have a game left and hopefully the things will be better,” Lahiru said.