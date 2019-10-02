I always give my hundred percent: Babar

KARACHI: Pakistan’s prolific batsman and vice-captain Babar Azam has been instrumental in Pakistan’s batting exploits in recent years. He is elegant, confident and is improving fast. And the reason behind his exploits is that he takes every game quite seriously.

“I go for every game with a thinking that I will give my hundred percent. I go match by match and I want to focus on every game and play long innings,” Babar told a news conference after Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by 67 runs in the second day-night ODI of the three-match series here at National Stadium on Monday.

Babar hit 115 off 105 balls which powered Pakistan to 305-7 in the allotted 50 overs. Sri Lanka then were bowled out for 238 in the 47th over with left-armer Usman Shinwari picking 5-51 in ten overs.

It was Babar’s 11th century in his 73rd one-dayer. “There was no pressure on me. I had played PSL matches here and had also played against the West Indies. There was no pressure. I enjoyed my innings. Playing in home conditions has its own taste,” Babar said.

He said he had learnt a lot from county cricket. “Yes, county cricket made the difference. I learnt there. I played 14 matches in county cricket and that helped me a lot,” said Babar, who played for Somerset in Vitality Blast recently.

When asked how he would feel if he broke the centuries record of former batting greats Saeed Anwar and Mohammad Yousuf in one-day cricket, Babar said: “Definitely if I am able to break record of such great legends then I will feel proud,” he said.

Responding to a question, the elegant batsman said, “Small changes happen in batting. With the passage of time you learn when you are to charge. I practise power-hitting and also apply it in the match,” Babar said.

“My role in every match is to play till the end. When I feel that I should charge at certain stage I go for charge. I read where I should utilise power-hitting,” Babar added.

Commenting on terrific fightback from Sri Lankan Jayasuriya and Shanaka, Babar said that in the start they bowled very well and had taken five wickets of Sri Lanka for only 30 on the board. “However, afterwards you know the wicket was a bit slow and ball was not coming onto the bat and dew was also falling. They can also be given credit as they batted very well and took the game until the end,” he said.

Responding to a query about captaincy in future, Babar said, “It is the job of the PCB. Everybody remains ready. But the decision is taken by the PCB. I don’t think about captaincy. I always focus on my cricket,” he said.

“As a vice-captain I don’t feel any pressure. I learn things. If Sarfraz needs my advice I definitely give it,” he said. When asked how he manages such a fine batting form, Babar said he does everything with complete focus whether it is practice or gym and in batting he gives his 200 percent.