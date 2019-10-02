Lawyer for jailed Tanzanian journalist calls for pardon

DAR ES SALAAM: A lawyer for a detained Tanzanian journalist on Tuesday called for President John Magufuli to pardon his client, who he maintained was innocent.

Erick Kabendera’s incarceration has drawn international opprobrium and added to rising concerns about press freedom in Tanzania, where Magufuli has cracked down on critics since coming to power in 2015.

Kabendera, a reporter for local and international press outlets known for his coverage of Magufuli’s administration, was charged in August with organised crime, failing to pay taxes and money laundering.

"Working as a journalist is challenging and if Kabendera somehow, somewhere erred to the president or the government, we apologise. If the president hears this, we kindly ask him to consider it and as his lawyers we are ready to do something if required to secure his freedom," lawyer Jebra Kambole told reporters after Kabendera’s latest hearing.

Prosecutors told the court their investigations were not yet complete and the case was pushed to October 11. Kabendera is still receiving medical care in prison as he has difficulty walking due to the paralysis of his right foot, and has difficulty breathing at night, Kambole said.

Magufuli has announced a special amnesty for economic crimes, which allow suspects awaiting trial to negotiate their release, however Kambole said Kabendera had not applied as he could not afford it.