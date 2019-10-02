close
Wed Oct 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
October 2, 2019

Violence against women

Newspost

 
October 2, 2019

Pakistan is seen as the third most dangerous place in the world for women. Gender Based Violence (GBV) has developed a terribly sick society with a patriarchal social structure under which women are considered inferior to men. Illiteracy, ignorance etc further encourage this extreme form of patriarchal society.

According to official figures released by the Ministry of Human rights, 8,648 human rights violations were reported in the country between January 2012 and September 15, 2015. These included 90 incidents of acid attacks, 72 of burning, 535 cases of violence against women, 860 honour killings and 344 rape/gang rapes, 268 sexual assault/harassment, and 481 of domestic violence. The government should take strong action on this and work towards challenging such violence and discrimination against women.

Asif Murad Umrani

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost