Violence against women

Pakistan is seen as the third most dangerous place in the world for women. Gender Based Violence (GBV) has developed a terribly sick society with a patriarchal social structure under which women are considered inferior to men. Illiteracy, ignorance etc further encourage this extreme form of patriarchal society.

According to official figures released by the Ministry of Human rights, 8,648 human rights violations were reported in the country between January 2012 and September 15, 2015. These included 90 incidents of acid attacks, 72 of burning, 535 cases of violence against women, 860 honour killings and 344 rape/gang rapes, 268 sexual assault/harassment, and 481 of domestic violence. The government should take strong action on this and work towards challenging such violence and discrimination against women.

Asif Murad Umrani

Karachi