Kashmir and the UN

This refers to the editorial ‘Kashmir’s future’ (Oct 1). In addressing the issue of Kashmir, the UN has to play its due role right now. Its foot-dragging on this issue will have calamitous consequences on the region as well as the world. Globally, the UN has played a part in ensuring world peace and security, but when it comes to the Kashmir’s issue, it forgets its responsibility. Recently, the UN mission in South Sudan (UNAMSS) did a tremendous job in South Sudan which gained independence on July 9, 2011.

Another UN mission in East Timor (UNAMET) played a pivotal part in conducting a referendum on the question of independence. The UN-sponsored referendum held on August 30, 1999 demonstrated overwhelming approval for East Timor independence from Indonesia. Thus, after PM Imran Khan’s address at the UNGA, the ball is now in the court of the UN to get the Kashmir issue resolved as per the aspirations of the people of Kashmir.

Riaz Ahmad Soomro

Shikarpur