Economic reform

This refers to the article ‘Evolving recession’ (Oct 01) by Waqar Masood Khan. The article highlighted the weaknesses of the current state of the economy of Pakistan in a succinct way. More input from eminent economists is needed on the causes and suggestions to remedy the situation. Arbitrariness in the formulation of the taxation policy is apparently the source of gripes in the industry.

A culture of avoiding taxes and shifting of the rising cost of doing business on the shoulders of consumers is the major cause behind the slow-down of the economy. Switching of the black economy towards the legalised economic framework also caused turbulence in trade and industry. There is a need to reform the economy by taking on board all the stakeholders and to maintain a balance between revenue targets, IMF conditions, and the genuine demands of the trading and manufacturing firms.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad