Rising crime

In recent years, there has been a sharp increase in cases of kidnapping of children, mostly of those between four and fifteen years, and their sexual abuse. According to reports, there were 3,445 cases reported in 2017; the number having risen to 3,832 in 2018. The year 2019 seems to be rather deadly. During the first six months of the current year (January to June) at least 1,304 cases were reported, whereas many other such incidents go without record. The trend continues as every day there is news of child abduction, sexual abuse and in some cases murders, across the country, mainly from Punjab.

Child abduction for sexual exploitation is a heinous crime and of great concern to the society. But, seemingly, the government remains casual and insensitive to the situation as the overall law-enforcement efforts to curb such crime remain severely inadequate. In the wake of over five million primary-school-age children being out of school today, who will protect them from abduction for sexual abuse, labour or beggary?

Hussain Siddiqui

Islamabad