Wed Oct 02, 2019
Demonetise now

Kenya has demonetized its old currency notes and issued new notes in an attempt to clampdown on corruption and money laundering. Our economic managers must take a cue from the poor African nation and demonetize the Rs5000 note to discourage rampant corruption and money laundering. The Rs1000 note should remain legal tender as the highest denomination. White collar crime has not only devastated Pakistan’s economy but put the nation into the FATF’s grey list. Demonetization is a simple out-of-the-box solution to curb widespread graft and illegal transfer of capital abroad as well as facilitate documentation of the economy.

The government must act immediately to purge the economy of black money and illegal transfers of stolen wealth to foreign heavens. Strong governments take bold decisions and implement them in earnest. There are lessons to be learnt from even lesser developed countries.

Huma Arif

Karachi

