PM at the UNGA

PM Imran Khan delivered a historic speech at the UN General Assembly. He focused on urgent issues including Kashmir. Credit goes to him for reviving the issue of Kashmir.

He depicted the true picture of Occupied Kashmir and spoke boldly on state terrorism by the Indian government and the atrocities on the Kashmiri people by the Indian forces. He successfully presented the case of Kashmir before the UN General Assembly. Modi should bear in mind that Kashmiris are not with India as they have given their verdict for Pakistan by raising slogans in favour of Pakistan and flying Pakistani flags everywhere.

Sikandar Murtaza

Islamabad