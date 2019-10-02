Who’s paying?

Pakistan is poor, but some things get sponsored and funded and subsidized and the government claims great achievements because it has done it. For example, the government is running something like ‘utility stores corporation,’ and all the costs are borne by the taxpayers. So, basically, every rich and poor Pakistani, by paying indirect taxes, is paying for this. Similarly, every rich and poor Pakistani is paying for cricket, for parliament sessions, for the health card, for collection and disposable of garbage, and for basically all public services.

Now, the government claims that it is providing cheaper edibles through the utility stores. What I am worried about is whether the overhead costs and the subsidies that the corporation receives from the government are more than the relief it is providing. Similarly, the government has created a complicated system of privatising the healthcare system. The government is basically paying private hospitals to provide healthcare. But what is worrying is that it is our own tax money that is going into it. Therefore, it is important that the benefits and costs of every single project are presented monthly, so that the public can assess whether any project is useful or not.

Irfan U Khattak

Abbottabad