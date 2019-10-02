Conference underlines women’s role in preventing extremism, terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Speakers of a two-day national conference on “Pivotal role of Dukhtran-e-Pakistan in Peace Building and Harmonization of Society” at the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIU) on Tuesday asserted that empowerment of women was vital to rein in the forces of terrorism and meaningful role of women can lead the society to a prosperous and sustainable pathway. The conference is being organized by the IIUI’s female campus and Iqbal International Institute of Research and Dialogue (IRD) in collaboration with the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII).

In their addresses, the speakers maintained that no doubt there is rising awareness that how the men and women in Pakistan are getting adversely affected by violent extremism and acts of terrorism; however, the role the women have performed, are performing or may perform to counter and prevent the menace has not been properly considered, focused and highlighted. They focused on understanding the role the women can play in countering and preventing the problem of extremism and terrorism and to augment awareness about the related issues, besides highlighting the problems that are adversely affecting peace, prosperity and overall development of the country.

The conference signified the role of Dukhtaran-e-Pakistan for establishment of a peaceful society and threw light on the strategies through which the rule of law, justice and the principles of reciprocity in relation to rights and obligations can be achieved.

“It is high time that the youth are made aware of an unobtrusive manner through which violent extremism finds its way into the educational institutions and the society at large. Hence, there is a need for an open discussion on issues related to violent extremism, its root causes, its impact particularly on women and girls and different ways to address it,” the participants maintained. They also stressed the need to sensitise and enlighten women on the various aspects of violent extremism in the context of Pakistan, the existing locally implemented models for preventing it and the role women can play at all levels in addressing the menace effectively.