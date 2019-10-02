Appointment of Vice President, ICMA Pakistan on CAPA’s Audit Group a sign of pride for Pakistan

Mr. Abdul Wasey Khan, Vice President, ICMA Pakistan has been appointed as a member on newly formed Audit Group (AG) of the Confederation of Asian and Pacific Accountants (CAPA). It is a matter of prestige not only for ICMA Pakistan but for Pakistan as a country, as Mr. Khan is the only Pakistani and representative of only Cost and Management Accounting body on the Group. Other appointments on the group include representatives of Professional Accounting Bodies of USA, UK, Canada, China, South Korea, India and Bangladesh.

The CAPA Board has established Audit Group (AG) to provide input and recommendations to the Board, and assistance in any subsequent implementation, of strategies, activities and matters of relevance for CAPA to pursue consistently with the organisation’s vision, mission and strategic plan in respect of audit.

The Confederation of Asian and Pacific Accountants (CAPA) is a regional organisation representing thirty-three national professional accountancy organisations (PAOs) operating in twenty-four jurisdictions in Asia and the Pacific. These PAOs, referred to as CAPA’s members, represent over 1.7 million accountants across the region.***