Shaukat says BRT to be completed by year’s end

PESHAWAR: Information Minister Shaukat Ali Yousafzai hoped on Tuesday the multi-billion Peshawar's Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project would be completed at the end of this year. Talking to the media, he claimed the earlier deadline given by the government for the completion of the important project was misunderstood.

"It was, in fact, for the infrastructure. I am not giving a deadline but we hope the project will be completed by the end of the year," he explained. Responding to a question about the reports of a likely reshuffle in the KP cabinet, Shaukat Yousafzai said changes could be made keeping in view the performance of the ministers. He believed his statement about the unemployed doctors and engineers was not correctly reported in a section of the media. Shaukat Yousafzai was reported criticising the doctors, who are boycotting duties at the public sector hospitals, and engineers.

He was quoted as saying the doctors and engineers used to be unemployed in the past would sell snacks in the Khyber Bazaar. "Yey doctors aur engineers Pikoray becha kartey thay [They used to sell snacks]," he was quoted as having said.