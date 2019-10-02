Sarwar distributes relief goods among quake victims

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Tuesday vowed to extend complete support to the earthquake affectees and stated that no stone will be left unturned in relief and rehabilitation work of the people who suffered loss in the recent quake in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The Punjab governor visited earthquake hit areas of AJK and Mirpur DHQ Hospital along with his wife Begum Parveen Sarwar, who is also the vice-chairperson of Sarwar Foundation, and distributed relief goods worth Rs 50 million that included food packets, blankets, tents, sugar and flour bags.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar while addressing the quake affectess and journalists at Jatlan village of Mirpur said, “Kashmir is Pakistan’s jugular vein and we are ready to sacrifice our lives for it.”

Chudhry Muhammad Sarwar said India was afraid of resilience of Kashmiris and that is the reason it was not lifting curfew in the valley.

Expressing his views about the opposition’s alliance, he said “Opposition could go on to make any alliance. We are not bothered by it. The nation is with us and the government will complete its constitutional term and the mission to serve the masses will continue.” He said that whenever Pakistan faced a crisis, the whole nation got united and even today the government along with the nation was standing in support of the victims. “We will not rest until complete rehabilitation of the victims,” he added. While responding to a question, the Punjab governor said, “He has assured the AJK government and other authorities concerned that we would not abandon them in this hour of crisis and need.” The government will appeal to the Pakistani and Kashmiri people residing in the UK, US and EU to help build houses for the earthquake victims. Sarwar Foundation will also participate fully in relief activities, he added.

He said the rescue, relief and aid activities by the AJK government for earthquake victims deserved praise. Mirpur division Commissioner Chaudhry Muhammad Tayyab briefed the Punjab governor that 38 people lost their lives and 800 got injured because of the earthquake. He said 3,000 houses were completely demolished and 20,000 houses were severely damaged.

He said more than 200 cars, 142 state buildings and more than 1.5 billion damage was caused to the private property. Immediately after the earthquake, Pak Army, local NGOs, government authorities and general public started relief activities and because of which a lot of human lives were saved.

AJK PTI President and former Prime Minister Barrister Sultan Mehmood, noted businessmen Mian Talat, Mian Saeed Derewala and Chaudhry Wahid were also present. The Punjab governor distributed Rs 10,000 each among the injured and Rs 20,000 each among the families of the deceased besides distribution of relief goods among the victims of earthquake.