NA speaker seeks Malaysian support on Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that fifty-seven days of lockdown in Indian Occupied Kashmir had converted the valley into a virtual jail and the situation in Kashmir Valley was at the verge of a human catastrophe. He asked for Malaysian support for resolution of Kashmir issue in accordance with the aspirations of the people of Kashmir and UN resolutions.

The NA speaker was talking with Speaker of Malaysian House of Representatives Tan Sri Dato Mohamad Ariff Bin Md. Yusuf during a meeting held in the Parliament House on Tuesday. The Malaysian delegation is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of speaker National Assembly.

Tan Sri Dato Mohamad Ariff Bin Md. Yusuf, Speaker of Malaysian House of Representatives agreed with the Speaker Asad Qaiser terming Kashmir issue a flashpoint and an impediment in bringing peace in the region. He said the issue must be resolved in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions and international commitments.

He said that Malaysia and Pakistan shared multiple commonalities which made them closer to each other. He said that recent interaction between Prime Ministers of Pakistan and Malaysia had further cemented the bilateral ties and cooperation.

He said that cooperation was evident from the election of Ms. Shandana Gulzar Khan as Chairperson CPA CWP held in Kampala, Uganda. Earlier both the sides discussed matters of bilateral interest and ways and means to further strengthen relations between two Parliaments. They agreed for enhancing cooperation in legislation, financial oversight and parliamentary staff exchange for sharing each other’s experiences. The Malaysian Speaker suggested for intensifying links between business communities of both the countries.