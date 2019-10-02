One injured as rivals clash in Matani

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Tension ran high between two tribes in Janay Khwar in Matani after one party opened fire on rivals over a land dispute, injuring one person on Tuesday. Senior officers of the district administration, police and army rushed to the spot to broker a ceasefire between the rivals. An official said the people of Akhorwal opened fire on Matani people over a land dispute. An official said that one Kohat Gul was supervising construction work on his land when Akhorwal tribesmen opened fire on him.
