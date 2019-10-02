KP Excise dept collects Rs3,447m tax: minister

PESHAWAR: Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai said on Tuesday that Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department had collected Rs3447 million during the financial year 2018-19.

He was speaking at a press conference about one-year performance of Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department. The minister was flanked by Secretary Excise Syed Zafar Ali Shah and Director General Excise Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah. Shaukat Yousafzai added a staff of the department worked with utmost dedication to achieve the target. He said the department showed exceptional performance by meeting the revenue target with 103 percent recovery of taxes. The minister said that previously the highest achieved the target in terms of percentage was 92, adding that the 100 percent figure has been surpassed in the current financial year 2018-19.

Yousafzai said that the Excise and Taxation was the only revenue-generating department this year. He said after 18th amendment KP became the first province which passed its own anti-narcotics bill.