Conviction in NAB cases over 70 per cent: Chairman

ISLAMABAD: NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal (retd) while chairing the executive board meeting Tuesday said the Bureau has filed 105 mega corruption cases in various accountability courts out of 179 mega corruption complaints.

He said the conviction in NAB cases was over 70 percent. The Bureau has recovered record Rs71 billion from the corrupt and deposited the amount in the national exchequer, he added. The Bureau has taken 41 mega corruption cases to logical conclusion, conducted inquiry into 15 mega corruption cases and ordered investigations in 18 mega corruption cases.

NAB has filed 600 corruption cases in different accountability courts in the last 22 months. The NAB authorised conducting four inquiries, 15 investigations and closing several investigations against various suspects, owing to absence of evidence.

The meeting approved conducting four inquiries against the owners of Exide Batteries, Muhammad Arsala Khan and others, officers of Wapda Water Wing, Islamabad and others, irrigation department Rajanpur and officers/officials of Nishan Engineering and others, said a press release. The EBM disposed of cases of Sultan Ali Lakhani and M/s Shan Group and others due to the settlement agreements of the accused with their relevant banks as per law.

The EBM accorded approval of sending 15 different investigations against Raja Muhammad Zarat Khan of M/s Bahawan Shah Group of Companies and others to the FBR for further action and proceedings. It also okayed sending the ongoing investigations against the officers/officials of Abdul Wali Khan University and others; officers/officials of Workers Welfare Board Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and others to KP chief secretary for further legal proceedings. The EBM authorised sending the case against former MPA Sardar Qaiser Abbas Khan to Board of Revenue, Punjab, for further legal proceedings.

The EBM accorded approval of closing investigations against Arif Ali Shah Bukhari and others; provincial Workers Welfare Board Sindh government and others, vice chancellor Federal Urdu University of Art, Science and Technology, Karachi, Saima builders, Saima Group, officers/officials of revenue department, district Karachi, Amirzada Khan Kohati Project, director Malir Development Authority, Karachi, Ayub Faizani, DD Land, former officer MDA Murad Ali Junejo, clerk Basharat (Shah Latif Town, Sector 22/F) and others, M/s Younas Habib and others, Sardar Nasir Abbas, Sardar Lal Khan and others, officials of revenue department Chobara, Layyah, owing to absence of evidence.