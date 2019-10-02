close
Wed Oct 02, 2019
October 2, 2019

Six new operation theatres in PKLI ordered

National

 
LAHORE: Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid visited the new indoor block of 25 rooms on the sixth floor of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI). PKLI Dean Dr Hafiz Zia and other officers were also present. Earlier, Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting of PKLI administration. The minister said that six new operation theatres should be immediately established in PKLI.

