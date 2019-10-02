Rivers flows and reservoirs level on Tuesday

LAHORE: The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages Tuesday is as under: Rivers: Indus at Tarbela; inflows 101900 cusecs and outflows 100,000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera; inflows 16400 cusecs and outflows 16400 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla; inflows 15100 cusecs and outflows 45000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala; inflows 32800 cusecs and outflows 10000 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah; inflows 141000 cusecs and outflows 132600 cusecs, Chashma; inflows 134400 cusecs and outflows 119000 cusecs, Taunsa; inflows 121200 cusecs and outflows 95500 cusecs, Panjnad; inflows 14100 cusecs and outflows nil cusecs, Guddu; inflows 102200 cusecs and outflows 75900 cusecs, Sukkur; inflows 76500 cusecs and outflows 28500 cusecs, Kotri; inflows 33900 cusecs and outflows 4000 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela; minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1530.04 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage 4.932 million acre feet (MAF). Mangla; minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1212.15 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage Tuesday 5.133 MAF. Chashma; minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 646.40 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage 0.166 MAF.