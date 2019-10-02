IRSA expects 15pc irrigation water shortage in Rabi season

ISLAMABAD: The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday anticipated 15 percent water shortage for Rabi season and once again recommended construction of water reservoirs to mitigate the water shortage and its losses.

Its major crops include wheat, gram, lentil potatoes, onions and tomatoes. IRSA’s Advisory Committee that met here with its Chairman Sher Zaman Khan in the chair to chalk out the Rabi 2019-20 (1 October–31 March) anticipated water availability criteria.

It anticipated the availability of 31.44 million acre feet (MAF) of water for Rabi season and approved the Basin-wide shortage as 15pc which was significantly less than previous Rabi (2018-19) actual shortage of 32pc, said IRSA spokesman in an interaction with media. It was agreed by the participants that the likely projected shortages were manageable and hopefully the cropping targets for Rabi 2019-20 would be achieved be applying efficient and best water management practices.

The spokesman said that advisory committee was of the view that availability of 31.44 MAF water was significantly higher than last year availability of 24.76 MAF and considerably higher than 10-year average of 29.80 MAF. Based on the Rim Station Inflows plus available storage of 10.268 MAF minus the expected system losses of 2.38 MAF and minor unavoidable escapade downstream Kotri, the approved likely availability of 31.44 MAF, Punjab will get 16.93 MAF, Sindh 12.78 MAF, KP 0.71 MAF and Balochistan 1.03 MAF.