Wed Oct 02, 2019
October 2, 2019

Britain to introduce points-based immigration system

October 2, 2019

MANCHESTER: British interior minister Priti Patel will say today the government will end free movement and introduce an Australian-style points-based immigration system once the country leaves the European Union, a British wire service reported Tuesday. In a speech at the Conservative Party’s annual conference, Patel will say her Brexit mission is “to end the free movement of people once and for all. Instead we will introduce an Australian-style points-based immigration system.”

