Rule by ordinances: Govt yet to tee off implementation of its ambitious legislative agenda

ISLAMABAD: In its little over 13 months’ rule, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has issued a total of eleven presidential ordinances out of which only two have so far earned the parliament’s approval simply because the opposition parties supported their passage in the Senate.

During the ongoing second parliamentary year starting on August 13, the government tabled in the National Assembly four ordinances relating to amendments in the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and National Counter Terrorism Authority law. The other two pieces pertained to Federal Government Employees Housing Authority and National Information Technology Board. None of them has so far been passed.

In its first parliamentary year ending on August 13, the government laid before the National Assembly seven ordinances. Two of them seeking amendments in the Elections Act were cleared by the parliament after the opposition parties in the Senate agreed to their contents. One of them dealt with the number of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members forming a bench.

The Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Ordinance, which relates to the government’s flagship project of providing five million houses in five years, is awaiting parliamentary passage. A few days before its expiry after its initial 120 days life, the National Assembly extended it by another 120 days. On the expiration of this period, it will lapse unless it was approved by the parliament.

The Assets Declaration Ordinance died its natural death as it provided a specific timeline to those having undeclared assets to avail the amnesty scheme. The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Ordinance was shot down by the Senate as it rejected it by passing a disapproving resolution.

The fate of Federal Public Service Commission or FPSC (Validation of Rules) Ordinance and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Ordinance hangs in balance.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Cabinet has just cleared the bills (ordinances automatically become bills when they are tabled in either parliamentary chamber) pertaining to the Naya Pakistan housing and FPSC.

Besides, the government, during the first parliamentary year, moved nineteen bills in the National Assembly while it introduced another six bills in the current year. Only three out of these 25 bills were passed by the National Assembly just because they were not required to be sent to the Senate for dealing with the federal budget. The Senate has no powers to pass or reject any legislative business that has anything to do with money matters.

Some of these bills relating to important matters like mutual legal assistance, whistleblower protection and vigilance commission and Zainab Alter, Response and Recovery law are also pending approval. The anti-money laundering bill was cleared by the National Assembly on Monday.

Apart from the government’s legislative business brought before the legislature, the private members belonging to the opposition parties and PTI have introduced a whopping number of bills, sixty, in the Lower House of Parliament. Of them, forty-nine were tabled in the first parliamentary year while eleven have been moved in the present year. The proliferation of such proposed legislation reflects the eagerness of the MPs to make laws, but they are incapacitated because of the peculiar parliamentary strife.

Keen watchers of the parliamentary scene point out that no private member’s bill can earn approval of the National Assembly unless the PTI led coalition extends support to its passage. The government has shown no willingness to back any such proposed piece of legislation.

They say it is obvious that the government’s legislative agenda is totally impeded by the growing confrontation with the opposition parties, which sees no mitigation. Unless it succeeds in attracting the opposition’s support, it will remain unable to pass any law in the Senate, they say, suggesting that what the government can do is to get all of its bills and ordinances passed by the National Assembly where it has majority and transmit them to the Senate where it may open negotiations with the opposition to persuade it for the passage of all or some of these pieces. No such initiative is in sight.

The government-opposition tussle is caused and heightened by the arrest of several key leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). On the one hand, the cabinet ministers assert that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which has made all these arrests, is an independent organisation and is not controlled by the government, on the other they keep applauding, defending its actions, and persist with predicting arrest of its more rivals.

Legal experts point out that in its judgments, the Supreme Court has disapproved promulgation of ordinances saying that such legislation is done by the Executive, which doesn’t have the lawmaking powers as it is the exclusive domain of the parliament.

When contacted, PTI leader and one of the government spokesmen Sadaqat Abbasi told The News that no doubt the PTI has an ambitious legislative agenda but its execution is being constantly hampered by the opposition.

Faced with such situation, he said, the government is left with no option but promulgate ordinances only when it is absolutely must. “It is obvious that we have no majority in the Senate and the opposition, which controls this parliamentary chamber, is in no mood to cooperate for approval of even legislation that is meant for general good of people.”

Sadaqat Abbasi said whenever the government gets a bill passed in the National Assembly and transmits it to the Senate for approval; the Upper House of Parliament returns it.

He said that there is no ambiguity about the reasons behind the opposition’s noncooperation: it wants the corruption cases registered by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against its leaders to be withdrawn. “The government has neither such power nor does it want so.”