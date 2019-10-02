Kamal expresses concerns over dwindling economy

Expressing concerns over Pakistan’s dwindling economy, Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday said interest on foreign debts had reached up to 80 per cent of the country’s total revenue, industrial units were being shut and unemployment was increasing alarmingly. He expressed these views during a meeting with all union committee incharges of District Central’s Liaquatabad Town.