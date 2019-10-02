PTI MPA shows concerns over alarming increase in dengue cases

Expressing his concerns over the alarming increase in the number of dengue cases in September, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf member of the Sindh Assembly Dr Imran Shah said on Tuesday that last month, 1611 cases were reported in Karachi and another 104 in the rest of the province.

“This year, the number of dengue deaths has increased to 12 in the province. More than 100 cases are being reported daily in the city and other districts,” Shah said in a statement. He said that there were 2,088 dengue cases reported in 2018 and 2,927 in the year 2017.

Shah said the number of cases had increased alarmingly and this year they had doubled. “Dengue and malaria cases have increased in the city after recent rains. Rainwater still accumulates on the roads, and dengue and malaria mosquitoes grow in the same water. The entire province has become a home for diseases like dengue and Congo virus,” he said.

The PTI MPA said that the ineptness of both the provincial government and local bodies had made Karachi a giant trash can and now the city had become a bastion for diseases. “The relevant agencies should conduct a mandatory weekly mosquito spray in every area of the province to control the increasing prevalence of dengue,” he said.