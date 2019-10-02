close
Wed Oct 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 2, 2019

Kidnapped trader safely rescued, two suspects arrested in Steel Town raid

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 2, 2019

The Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) with the assistance of the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) has safely recovered a trader who was kidnapped for ransom on Saturday.

According to a CPLC spokesman, the businessman, Khizer Hayat, a resident of District East, was abducted in the Brigade area on September 28. Later, the family received a call from the kidnappers, who demanded a ransom of Rs4 million for the safe release of Hayat, who had his heart bypass surgery recently, and threatened them with dire consequences if the ransom was not paid.

The spokesman said that a joint team of the CPLC and the SIU was formed to conduct investigations. The officials started negotiating with the kidnappers and were also using the technical apparatus to locate them, and subsequently tracked down the abductors in Steel Town.

SIU personnel carried out a raid and after facing resistance caught two kidnappers, Ali Nawaz and Nuqaaf, safely rescued Hayat. The personnel also seized weapons from the suspects, whose companions managed to escape from the scene.

