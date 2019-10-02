close
Wed Oct 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
October 2, 2019

Australia’s central bank cuts rates

Business

AFP
October 2, 2019

Sydney: Australia´s central bank on Tuesday lowered the cost of borrowing, slashing interest rates for the third time this year amid fears about the flagging domestic economy.

The Reserve Bank of Australia announced it had cut rates by another 25 basis points to 0.75 percent, a decision that brings the country´s interest rates to a historic new low. The move is part of efforts to extend a record 28-year run without a recession, in the face of increasing economic headwinds that include stagnant employment levels, low wage growth and high household debt.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business