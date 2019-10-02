PCMEA office-bearers elected

LAHORE: Muhammad Aslam Tahir has been elected unopposed as Central Chairman of the Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) and Muhammad Nadeem Sajid was elected as Senior Vice Chairman (South Circle), while Sheikh Aamir Khalid Saeed has been elected as Senior Vice Chairman (North Circle), a statement said on Tuesday.

Election Commissioner Muhammad Akbar announced the result in the presence of candidates and members of the association. Both senior vice chairmen were also elected unopposed. Carpet Training Institute Chairperson Pervez Hanif, central leader Abdul Latif Malik, senior members Riaz Ahmed, Saeed Khan, Major Akhter Nazir (Retd) and other prominent personalities were also present on the occasion.

Newly elected chairman Muhammad Aslam Tahir extended gratitude to all members for supporting him in the elections. The PCMEA would raise voice for the solution of all issues being faced by carpet manufacturers and exports. “In this regard, a serial of meetings would be arranged with the concerned authorities in the government on exigent basis.