PCJCCI election held

LAHORE: Renowned Business Leader Zarak Khan has been elected unopposed as the president of Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI), whereas Moazzam Ali Ghurki and Ali Tariq have been elected senior vice president and vice president, respectively, a statement said on Tuesday.

The Election Commissioner announced the results at the 5th annual general meeting of PCJCCI held with the utgoing Vice President Khurram Shafique in chair, it added. According to the election results for the year 2019/20, the five new members have been elected on the five vacant seats of the Executive Committee members. Newly-elected Executive Committee Members included Waseem Afridi, Zeeshan Zaheer Khan, Prof Dr Iqbal Qureshi, Moazzam Ali Ghurki, and Uzair Nizam.