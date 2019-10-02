close
Wed Oct 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 2, 2019

PCJCCI election held

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 2, 2019

LAHORE: Renowned Business Leader Zarak Khan has been elected unopposed as the president of Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI), whereas Moazzam Ali Ghurki and Ali Tariq have been elected senior vice president and vice president, respectively, a statement said on Tuesday.

The Election Commissioner announced the results at the 5th annual general meeting of PCJCCI held with the utgoing Vice President Khurram Shafique in chair, it added. According to the election results for the year 2019/20, the five new members have been elected on the five vacant seats of the Executive Committee members. Newly-elected Executive Committee Members included Waseem Afridi, Zeeshan Zaheer Khan, Prof Dr Iqbal Qureshi, Moazzam Ali Ghurki, and Uzair Nizam.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business