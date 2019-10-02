Gold down Rs1,100/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold rates decreased sharply by Rs1,100/tola in the local market on Tuesday. Rates announced by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association showed prices dropped to Rs85,900/tola. Similarly, price of 10 grams gold also decreased Rs943 to Rs73,645. Meanwhile, in the international market gold prices fell $19 to $1,468/ounce.
