Wed Oct 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 2, 2019

Gold down Rs1,100/tola

Business

KARACHI: Gold rates decreased sharply by Rs1,100/tola in the local market on Tuesday. Rates announced by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association showed prices dropped to Rs85,900/tola. Similarly, price of 10 grams gold also decreased Rs943 to Rs73,645. Meanwhile, in the international market gold prices fell $19 to $1,468/ounce.

