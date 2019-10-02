WTO cuts outlook for global trade growth to lowest in a decade

Geneva: The World Trade Organization on Tuesday cut its 2019 trade growth forecast to 1.2 percent, a sharp downgrade on the 2.6 percent rise predicted in April, which the body blamed on escalating trade tensions.

"The darkening outlook for trade is discouraging but not unexpected," WTO director general Roberto Azevedo said in a statement. At its main annual forecast in April, WTO economists warned that systemic threats to global trade -- notably retaliatory tariffs between China and the United States -- would continue to hamper the flow of goods.

Washington and Beijing have so far been unable to reach a comprehensive deal that would remove trade barriers, while President Donald Trump is reportedly mulling severe new restrictions on investment in China.

The WTO cautioned on Tuesday that "further rounds of tariffs and retaliation could produce a destructive cycle of recrimination." "Trade conflicts heighten uncertainty, which is leading some businesses to delay the productivity-enhancing investments that are essential to raising living standards," Azevedo said.

He further warned that job creation could also be threatened "as firms employ fewer workers to produce goods and services for export." The outlook marks a sharp downgrade from the WTO’s previous projections in April, when the Geneva-based organization predicted a 2.6 percent gain in global trade in 2019 and 3 percent the following year. It also underscores the risks facing international commerce as the US threatens more tariffs on Chinese imports and prepares new, WTO-sanctioned levies on goods from the European Union.

The WTO report cited various risks to trade growth including rising trade tensions, Brexit-related uncertainty in the EU and shifting monetary policy stances in developed economies.

It’s the third consecutive year the WTO has reduced its expectations for global trade growth and broadly reflects similar readings from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. Last month, the Paris-based OECD said the world’s intensifying trade conflicts have caused economic growth to dip to levels not seen since the financial crisis a decade ago.

The WTO’s revised figures represent a key gauge of the stakes involved in President Donald Trump’s effort to overhaul America’s trade relationships around the world.

Since the WTO’s last report, Trump has escalated his fight with China and tit-for-tat tariffs have continued to weigh on global economic growth. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He plans to visit Washington to meet with his US counterparts during the week of Oct. 7. Tariffs on some Chinese imports are set to increase on Oct. 15.

Meanwhile, Trump may soon impose new tariffs on as much as $8 billion worth of European goods stemming from a 15-year-old dispute over illegal state aid provided to aircraft maker Airbus SE.

The European Commission is mulling a plan to immediately retaliate with tariffs on more than $4 billion worth of US exports, citing as justification a WTO dispute over prohibited subsidies from two decades ago. “Risks to the forecast are heavily weighted to the downside and dominated by trade policy,” the WTO report said.