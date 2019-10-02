Mighty looters continue to give flighty govt a run for its money

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has finally acknowledged that it is extremely difficult to get back the looted money stashed by Pakistanis in the developed economies, ignoring the fact that it is equally difficult to convict a looter in Pakistan.

The theft of public assets from Pakistan has a staggering impact on development as people having billions of rupees worth of illegal assets live in the country without any fear of accountability and those who siphoned billions of dollars of ill-gotten wealth overseas live comfortably being protected by the host countries they parked that dirty money in.

These kinds of thefts mean valuable public resources are diverted from addressing the abject poverty and fragile infrastructure so prevalent in the country. Although the exact magnitude of the proceeds of corruption circulating in our economy is impossible to ascertain, estimates demonstrate the severity and scale of the problem. A minimum of Rs800 billion, by a conservative estimate, is wasted in corruption every year. While media reports put the proceeds of crime, corruption, and tax evasion parked outside the country at between $150 billion and $400 billion. It can only be hoped now the illegal flight of capital has come under control if not totally stopped. Authorities must be aware of the fact that the Hundi business has not totally stopped.

Illegal flight of capital from Pakistan is surprising because a year back many legal instruments for the transfer or bringing them in were freely available. They fear the assets inside the country might be confiscated once someone really started accountability. They know they do not have to fear if the money is parked outside the country. Politically exposed persons (PEPs), or those who hold prominent public offices, other officials, and close associates, typically have easy access to gatekeepers, such as financial institutions, services, and other professionals, who help them, disguise the sources of the stolen assets and the identities of those who benefit from them.

Up till now ineffective anti-money laundering regimes and weak enforcement of preventive measures allowed corrupt PEPs and their gatekeepers to launder proceeds of corruption and move them from victim jurisdictions to traditional financial centers.

Pakistan’s case weakens when we see the performance of our government on recovery of money looted within the country. We have seen high profile cases lingering in the courts for the last one year and there has been no conviction as yet on corruption. We see hundreds of high-rise malls and buildings built by utter tax evaders. No action is taken against them. We will have to strengthen the institutions of investigators and take measures to reduce the trial period to nab the corrupt elements residing in Pakistan.

Theft of assets by corrupt officials that mostly operate at the highest levels of government weakens confidence in public institutions and damages the private investment climate. Private investors walk away because of the speed money culture prevalent in the country. There is no funding available for core investment in public health, education, and infrastructure. As far as foreign assets are concerned it has been proved once the assets have left the victim jurisdiction they can be difficult to locate and recover before they are moved to yet another jurisdiction or are dissipated. Unique skill, capacity, resources, and timely as well as effective international cooperation and coordination are required to identify, trace, restrain, confiscate, and eventually repatriate these assets. Developed countries pay no heed to our requests for recovery of assets. The current environment makes the successful recovery of stolen assets very difficult both at home and abroad.

We lack the expertise needed for unearthing stolen assets. The obstacles that practitioners in this field find challenging are: effective, prompt, and cooperative assistance between jurisdictions, differences across jurisdictions in the evidence required, burden of proof, notification requirements, and banking secrecy. These are just some of the obstacles and there are many more like the reluctance of the host country’s government to take action against looters. This illegally acquired money is a very hard and heavy tax on the poor. We have a meager development budget financed through borrowing. The development budget shrinks in case the resources fell short of budgetary targets. Yet corruption money worth Rs800 billion to one trillion circulated in our economy. On the top of that thousands of dollars are regularly stashed outside while we beg other countries for loan to shore up our reserves.