KE gets $50mln loan to improve power infrastructure

KARACHI: K-Electric has signed a $50 million loan agreement with Standard Chartered Bank to upgrade its power infrastructure in order to reduce line losses, the company said on Tuesday.

The financing will be used to install theft-resistant aerial bundled cable (ABC) as well as smart grid solutions. KE Chief Executive Officer Moonis Alvi, Head of Treasury Rizwan Pesnani, Standard Chartered CEO Shazad Dada and GuarantCo CEO Lasitha Perera signed the financing documents.

The dual currency 5.5-year corporate term loan will be split equally into two tranches denominated in rupee and dollar to improve the reliability of KE’s network to benefit power consumers. GuarantCo is the guarantor to the transaction with a partial guarantee to support the loan facility.

Alvi said the collaboration with Standard Chartered and GuarantCo is yet another step in a series of investment initiatives to further strengthen the city’s power infrastructure.

“So far KE has installed theft-resistant aerial bundled cable (ABC) on nearly 7,500 PMTs across the city and this collaboration will help us accelerate the roll out of ABC to further reduce losses and theft in line with our vision of a load-shed free Karachi,” he said in a statement.

“We are also thankful to GuarantCo for the announcement of grant, which is in line with our vision of empowering communities.”

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority said K-Electric mitigated the transmission and

distribution losses to 20.4 percent in 2018 from 35.9 percent prior to 2009 through a combination of loss reduction projects and initiatives such as use of aerial bundled cable.

KE is the only vertically-integrated power utility in the country, serving more than 2.5 million customers across Karachi, Dhabeji and Gharo in Sindh, and Uthal, Vinder and Bela in Balochistan.

Dada said Standard Chartered offers innovative financing solutions to its clients that enhance their operational efficiency.

“As a bank we are focused on creating sustainable impact in the markets where we operate,” he said. “We are proud to partner with GuarantCo in this transaction that will enable K-Electric in building a safer and reliable infrastructure for the people of Karachi.”

Perera said the transaction would make a contribution to improve safety, reliability and affordability of power by reducing currency volatility, and collection of billed electricity among the lower income population in the city.

“The hybrid USD/PKR structure that we developed in conjunction with Standard Chartered Bank provides K-Electric with a long-term currency hedge which would typically be more expensive to put in place using the derivative markets,” he said.

“This improves the overall affordability of the transaction for KE and thereby its customers.” GuarantCo, through the private infrastructure development group technical assistance facility, is providing a $185,000 grant to co-finance the awareness and capacity building workshops to reduce safety risks and technical/non-technical losses in K-Electric’s distribution/transmission network.