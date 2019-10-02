Irrigation water flows may exceed 31 MAF to hit 10-year high: IRSA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan may witness a decade-high water availability of 31.44 million acres feet (MAF) for winter crops, increasing possibility of agricultural production in line with the estimates given ‘efficient’ management practices, an advisory committee of Indus River System Authority (IRSA) said on Tuesday.

IRSA advisory committee said the likely availability of 31.44 MAF would be significantly higher than the last year availability of 24.76 MAF and considerably higher than 10-year average of 29.80 MAF.

The committee chalked out anticipated water availability criteria for the rabi 2019/20 (October – March). Irrigation and other officials from all the provinces participated at the meeting, presided over by Sher Zaman Khan, chairman and member IRSA Balochistan.

The committee, however, approved the basin-wide shortage of 15 percent, less than the actual shortage of 32 percent for the winter crops of 2018/19. It was agreed that the likely projected shortages would be manageable. It was hoped that the cropping targets for rabi 2019/20 would be achieved be applying efficient and best water management practices.

The committee asked the provinces to submit their withdrawal plans within 15 days. It discussed the recommendations of IRSA technical committee meeting last month and approved the anticipated rim station inflows of 8.79 MAF in Indus River at Tarbela, 4.62 MAF in Kabul River at Nowshera, 5.27 MAF in Jhelum River at Mangla, and 4.47 MAF in Chenab River at Marala. Eastern rivers are expected to contribute 1 MAF.

The committee approved anticipated water availability at canal heads of 16.93 MAF in the Punjab, 12.78 MAF in Sindh, 0.71 MAF in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 1.03 MAF in Balochistan.

The estimates were approved based on the above rim station inflows along with available storage of 10.268 MAF minus the expected system losses of 2.38 MAF and minor unavoidable escapage downstream Kotri.

The meeting noted that the actual rim station inflows of 104.82 MAF for summer crops were only one percent less than forecasted volume of 106.17 MAF. Actual provincial withdrawals remained at 65.23 MAF against the anticipated withdrawals of 66.80 MAF.

The actual system losses were 14.10 MAF as compared to anticipation of 15.74 MAF and downstream Kotri releases were 11.65 MAF.

The forum unanimously agreed that additional storages should be constructed wherever feasible on the rivers.

It was told that the surplus water of 11.65 MAF released downstream Kotri during kharif 2019 could have been stored to eliminate the expected shortage of 15 percent in rabi 2019-20, after meeting with ecological and sea intrusion needs, if adequate storage capacity had been available.

The committee decided to get studies related to system losses, lag-times and cropping patterns due to climate change carried out within a year. It was decided that term of references would be prepared in consultation with the provinces.