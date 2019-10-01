Senate body told 7,000 glaciers feed rivers

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on the Climate Change was told Monday that there were over 7,000 glaciers, mostly in the northern parts of Pakistan, which feed the rivers, accounting for 75 percent of stored water supply in the country.

The committee, while taking up the issue of GLOF-II, was informed that the objectives of GLOF-II was to empower communities to identify and manage risks associated with GLOF and other related impacts of climate change, and strengthen public services systems to lower risk of disasters. The status of major projects was also shared.

With support from the UNDP and funding support from the Green Climate Fund (GCF), the Ministry of Climate Change was focusing on the Glacial Lake Outburst Flooding (GLOF-II). The committee stressed the need rehabilitation victims of GLOF related disasters and others. Also, compensation was demanded to restore livelihood of affected families.

The need to protect wildlife and formulate legislation for this purpose was also emphasised. Commencement of projects similar to watershed programmes was asserted. The forum called for ban on cutting of trees on private property. It was recommended that the Army must be taken on board to prevent littering of height posts. The committee insisted that SOPs must be developed.

The project will set up early warning systems and automated weather stations to mitigate the impact of GLOFs. It also focuses on building small-scale GLOF risk reduction infrastructure as well as promotion of water efficient and risk-informed farming technologies for local communities. More than half of the project beneficiaries will be women.

The scaling up of GLOF risk reduction in Northern Pakistan (GLOF-II) project is a continuation of the four-year ‘Reducing Risks and Vulnerabilities from GLOF in Northern Pakistan’ (GLOF-I) project which helped vulnerable communities prepare for and mitigate GLOF risks through early warning systems, enhanced infrastructure and community-based disaster risk management.

GLOF-II will scale up GLOF-I from its original two districts (one each in KP and GB) to cover 10 districts, benefiting 29 million people or 15 per cent of Pakistan’s population.

Earlier, the committee was briefed on Climate Change Authority and GLOF-II. Chaired by ANP Senator Sitara Ayaz, the meeting was attended by Senator Muhammad Ali Khan Saif, Senator Muhammad Akram, Senator Samina Saeed, and senior officers from the Ministry for Climate Change along with all concerned. Adviser to PM on Climate Change was also present.

The committee was informed that the Climate Change Authority would create 72 new posts. Currently, the Ministry of Climate Change is processing the draft Service Rules for Pakistan Climate Change Authority in consultation with the Ministry of Finance, Law Division and the Establishment Division. Once these Service Rules are approved and vetted from the relevant Ministries/Division, the same will be notified.

On construction of Zero Carbon Metro Service in Karachi, the committee was informed that it will use methane gas which would be produced by cow dung obtained from Cattle Mandi in the city. This is a dollar 40 million project, which is the first of its kind in the world. The committee showed concern regarding continuity and said that all good projects must not be curbed, despite change of administration and government. This would benefit Pakistan.

The committee took strong notice of littering in Islamabad and said that the mayor must be summoned in the next meeting to determine the reasons for non-payment of salaries to staff. The committee stressed the need for anti-littering policy and said that fines must be imposed.