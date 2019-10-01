close
Tue Oct 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
NR
News Report
October 1, 2019

PM visits Mirpur, briefed on relief activities

National

NR
News Report
October 1, 2019

MIRPUR: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday visited the quake-hit Mirpur district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and was briefed about the ongoing relief activities. The prime minister chaired a meeting to review the situation in the area hit by a 5.8 magnitude quake last week. The PM was in the US to attend the 74th UN General Assembly session when the tragedy occurred. The participants of the meeting were informed about the relief measures being undertaken by the government and the strategy for rehabilitation of the victims, reports Geo. AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur, and the Chairman National Disaster Management Authority attended the meeting. The PM also visited the District Hospital Mirpur to inquire after those wounded in the calamity.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan