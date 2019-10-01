close
Tue Oct 01, 2019
October 1, 2019

General Mark Milley made Trump´s top military adviser

National

 
October 1, 2019

WASHINGTON: Former US Army chief General Mark Milley became the new chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on Monday, taking on the sensitive role as President Donald Trump´s top military adviser. "You can rest assured that I will always provide you informed, candid and impartial military advice," he said after being sworn in in Trump´s presence. In concluding remarks, Trump responded: "You´re my friend, you´re my advisor and you deserve this position. I never had a doubt." A former ice hockey player, the 61-year-old Milley served in Iraq and Afghanistan and held major commands before becoming chief of staff of the army in 2015.

