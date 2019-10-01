Pakistan beat Sri Lanka

KARACHI: Big-hitting opener Fakhar Zaman hit a fifty, comeback batsman Iftikhar Ahmed smashed an eye-catching cameo before the pace duo of Usman Shinwari and Mohammad Amir broke the back of Sri Lanka’s top order.

But it was a match that would mainly be remembered for yet another One-day International special from Babar Azam. And for an incredible sixth-wicket stand featuring Sri Lanka’s little-known batters — Shehan Jayasuriya and Dasun Shanaka.

Jayasuriya and Shanaka lifted the Islanders from a catastrophic 28-5 after Shinwari, Amir and Imad Wasim took five wickets within a span of just 10 runs. The duo put on 177 – Sri Lanka’s best sixth-wicket partnership in ODIs. It was also the highest stand for the sixth wicket against Pakistan in one-day history. But both of them fell in quick succession and any Sri Lankan hopes of an upset win faded with their exit. In the end, Sri Lanka chasing 306 were bowled out for 238 in 46.5 overs handing Pakistan a 67-run win.

Shinwari, the 25-year-old left-arm pacer who was unlucky to miss out on a World Cup spot, was Pakistan’s bowling hero with impressive figures of 5-51 on what was a bit of a lifeless wicket. Leggie Shadab Khan took two wickets but gave away 76 runs from 9.5 overs.

Jayasuriya, who had managed just 96 in his previous 10 ODI appearances, scored a career-best 96 from 107 balls. Shanaka made 68 – also his highest ODI score – from 80 balls with six fours and two sixes. Before the stunning Sri Lankan fight back, the match had mostly been about Pakistan’s brightest batting star – Babar Azam

The in-form Babar scored a majestic 115 from just 105 balls guiding Pakistan to 305-7 in the first ODI in Karachi in more than ten years at the National Stadium on Monday.

Babar, who turns 25 on October 15, celebrated his ascent to Pakistan’s vice-captaincy with a stunning knock which made sure that the home team will not face many problems in beginning the home series with a victory.

Punctuated with eight fours and four sweetly-timed sixes, it was Babar’s 11th ODI ton. With it, Babar became the first Pakistani batsman to make 1,000 runs in a calendar year in ODIs. He took just 19 innings to reach the landmark, two less than the legendary Javed Miandad, who scored 1,000 runs in 21 innings in 1987. He is the only batsman to reach the 1000-run mark this year.