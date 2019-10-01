Govt announces package for AJK quake victims

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the PM (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday announced a comprehensive package approved by the government for rehabilitation of quake victims of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Talking to reporters here outside Parliament, she said the federal government would provide Rs0.5 million compensation each for those, who died in the quake, whereas the injured people were being facilitated with complete medical cover.

She said the Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal would be distributing cheques after making final assessment. Dr Awan said about 1,000 houses had been fully damaged and Rs200,000 each would be given under this category, while 3,500 households were partially damaged, which would be compensated with Rs50,000 each. Likewise, she said around 1,200 mud houses were damaged in the earthquake, which would get Rs50,000 each. She said compensation amount for about 100 damaged shops would be Rs50,000, whereas partially damaged shops would be provided with Rs25,000 each for rehabilitation.

Similarly, around 90 cattle were killed in the quake and Rs50,000 would be granted against each of such cattle. About the damaged infrastructure, she said the Punjab government would rebuild the main road and damaged portion of canal along that route.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to build field toilets for ladies on emergency basis. Dr. Awan revealed that the federal government was going to formulate a long-term policy with the collaboration of Azad Kashmir government for rehabilitation of link roads, schools, hospitals, and nurseries at an estimate cost of Rs1,200 million.

She said the federal government was providing 38 tents for temporary and immediate functioning of schools in the quake hit areas.

Earlier, in tweets, she said the government would provide all possible assistance to the AJK government for early rehabilitation of quake-affected people and compensation of damages. “We stand by the quake-hit people in this moment of trial. Prime Minister Imran Khan visiting Azad Kashmir today to sympathize with the people affected by the earthquake,” she said.

She noted under the direction of the Prime Minster, 4,632 family tents, 476 shelter tents, 420 full tents, 6,700 blankets, 4,800 food packets, 50,000 water bottles, 500 kitchen sets, 200 mother and child kits and 200 gas cylinders had so far been distributed among the quake-affected people.