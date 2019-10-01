SC dismisses BRT ex-CEO’s petition

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Monday dismissed as withdrawn a plea challenging the sacking of former chief executive officer (CEO) of the Mass Transit project — Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) — in Peshawar.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Maqbool Baqir, heard an appeal of Altaf Aqbar Durrani, former CEO of BRT, against the verdict of Peshawar High Court, dismissing his petition. In July, the Peshawar High Court had rejected his petition, challenging his removal by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government last year. A bench of Justice Ikramullah Khan and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim had pronounced that the petition filed by Altaf Akber Durrani was not maintainable.

Durrani then filed an appeal with the Supreme Court against the PHC verdict. On Monday, during the course of hearing Sikandar Rashid, defence lawyer, submitted that his client was fired for failing to follow the orders regarding the procurement of buses and other machinery before time. He informed the court that more than 200 buses had been standing over more than a year. At this, Justice Faez said they came to know through newspapers that an inquiry was being held on the BRT project. He asked the lawyer as to who had designed the project. The defence counsel replied that there was no design. Justice Faez Isa however asked as to how it was possible that there was no design for a project of the Asian Development Bank. The court observed that Durrani had failed to present any evidence to show that he was being forced to engage in corrupt practices. Justice Isa observed that if there was any telephonic record regarding the pressure put on the petitioner, then it should have been presented in the court. Justice Mushir Alam observed that as per Section 190 of Companies Act 2017, the ousted person could be given one month salary or notice.

The defence counsel then requested for withdrawal of his appeal which the court accepted and dismissed the appeal as withdrawn.