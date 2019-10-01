PML-N rejects reports of redrafting Nawaz’s legal strategy

LAHORE: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, while strongly rejecting the news regarding change of strategy by PML-N Quaid Nawaz’s legal team, has said publishing any news about cases against party leaders without confirmation from the spokesperson is hugely disappointing. In a statement, Marriyum Aurangzeb said there is no such strategy to delay the decision of Nawaz’ appeal beyond the running year. She said the piece published regarding cases against Nawaz Sharif are nothing but lies, assumptions and figments of the journalist’s imagination. She said legal strategy is very private affair and is therefore never discussed inpublic. She said that it cannot be ruled out that such maligning news items rooted in lies could adversely affect the proceedings of the case. Such assumptions and apprehensions also infringe upon the legal rights of the petitioner.

She clarified it is also totally incorrect that the legal team is following a policy of “go slow”. The legal team has not taken a single adjournment in the appeal. The order sheet of the high court bears testimony to this fact, she said. She pointed out that the reporter is also wrong in saying I asked for case hearing to be fixed after summer holidays it was taken up just before the summer holidays, but the paper books were not ready.

The former information minister said the appeal was not stressed because the one of the two-member bench had ordered to make Judge Arshad Malik’s video and press release a part of the case record. And because in the judge’s affidavit, allegations were leveled against Nawaz Sharif, therefore they needed to be answered which required time.

The PML-N secretary information said the record on which appeal is to be argued comprises of over 5000 pages plus numerous law points that would be coming up for determination for the first time in appeal. The divisional bench holds court for 4 days in a week for a duration of, on the average, 2-3 hours with other cases to attend to as well. This is why a time of three months had been requested, she clarified. She said only the legal team appointed by the party leadership is liable for the legal strategy.

She requested the media houses to refrain from publishing any news without confirmation of the party spokesperson as it is against the principles of journalism and also reflects poorly on the media organisation itself.