Tue Oct 01, 2019
Sabah
October 1, 2019

Judge video scandal case: Court expresses anger over not presenting complete challan

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: Anti-Electronic Crime Court, Islamabad expressed strong anger over Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and prosecution team over not presenting a complete challan despite a clear court orders in the judge video scandal case.

Anti-Electronic Crime Court (AECC) heard judge video scandal case on Monday while the FIA could not present a complete challan in the court on Monday as well.

To which the court reacting strong anger over DG FIA and prosecution team ordered to send a copy of the court orders to secretary Establishment and secretary Interior. The court in its remarks said that it is clear orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan that high court has powers to take action against any institution over not following the court orders on which director legal of FIA Tahir Mahmood told the court that new prosecutor assumed his responsibility just a day before and he could not appear before the court. Later the court ordered the FIA to present a complete challan of the case at all costs and adjourned the hearing till

October 7.

