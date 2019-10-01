FBR extends date of filing income tax returns till Oct 31

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has granted one month extension in the deadline for filing of income tax returns.

According to the notification issued by the FBR on Monday night, the FBR has extended deadline up to October 31, 2019 for filing of income tax returns for individual and association of persons.

The companies which were requested to file returns of total income/statements of final taxation for tax year 2019 which were due on September 30 but failed to file their income tax returns/statements, though have paid ninety five percent of admitted tax liability are hereby allowed to file their returns by October 31, 2019.