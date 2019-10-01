Major FO reshuffle, cabinet next in line

ISLAMABAD: In a surprise move, Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday approved major ambassadorial changes, with the federal cabinet and bureaucratic reshuffles following hard on their heels.

The major ambassadorial change was the appointment of Ambassador Munir Akram as Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations in New York in place of Dr. Maleeha Lodhi.

Dr. Lodhi had completed her tenure early this year. She conducted the maiden visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the United Nations and his address to the UN General Assembly’s 74th session in an admirable manner. It is likely that she would be offered some other important slot.

Maleeha Lodhi, also tweeted on her personal Twitter account about her plan to ‘move on’ after the United Nations General Assembly session.

It a tweet, she said, “It has been an honour to serve the country & am grateful for the opportunity to do so for over four years. Representing Pakistan at the world’s most important multilateral forum was a great privilege. I had planned to move on after UNGA following a successful visit by the PM.”

In another tweet, she said, "I am humbled by the appreciation I have received for the PM’s visit and the support I have also received over the years. I wish my successor Munir Akram the best of luck!" Ambassador Munir Akram belongs to the Foreign Service Officers cadre and retired in grade-22.

He is an advisory board member of the counter extremism project of the incumbent government. He had accompanied Prime Minister Imran in his last visit to China. There were speculations in Islamabad that Munir Akram would be given an important role, as he was brought in after the latest Kashmir crisis.

He was Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations from 2002 to 2008. He was removed by former president Asif Ali Zardari because he had in writing disagreed with the PPP government which wanted to present Benazir Bhutto murder case in the United Nations.

Additional Secretary (AIT) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Muhammad Aejaz has been appointed as Ambassador of Pakistan to Hungary. Syed Sajjad Haider, presently serving as Chargé d'affaires (ap) of Pakistan to Pyongyang, has been posted as Ambassador of Pakistan to Kuwait.

Khalil Ahmad Hashmi, presently serving as Director General (UN) at the MoFA, has been appointed as Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN in Geneva. The slot had been vacant since February this year.

Imran Ahmad Siddiqui, presently serving as Consul General for Pakistan in Toronto, has been posted as High Commissioner of Pakistan to Dhaka. Interestingly, the position of high commissioner in Bangladesh was vacant for about two years since Bangladesh government declined to issue agreemaunt (Consent for appointment) to a talented female diplomat who was alter appointed as country’s envoy in Kenya.

Ahsan K.K. Wagan, presently serving as Chargé d'affaires (ap) in Niamey, Niger has been appointed as Ambassador of Pakistan to Muscat, Oman. Major General (R) Muhammad Saad Khattak has been appointed as the High Commissioner of Pakistan to Sri Lanka.

Abdul Hamid has been appointed as Pakistan’s Consul General in Toronto. Abrar Hussain Hashmi has been appointed as Pakistan’s Consul General in Houston.

Meanwhile, sources told The News that Pakistan will have new ambassadors in some other important capitals including Germany and France. An announcement could be made sometimes next month, the sources added.

Geo adds: The prime minister’s reshuffle plan is going to affect around eight to 10 ministers. Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood and former finance minister Shafqat Mehmood are likely to get the charge of interior ministry and petroleum ministry respectively.

Sources said Science and Technology (S&T) Minister Fawad Chaudhry will have to relinquish his portfolio once again. Zubaida Jalal is likely to become education minister, with Firdous Ashiq Awan also among those who will be part of the reshuffle.

Dr Babar Awan is also expected to become an adviser, sources said, adding that the former law minister was more interested in being a senator. In PTI parliamentary leaders meeting on Monday, some lawmakers burst with anger and complained to the prime minister about the behaviour of some ministers and bureaucrats, following which the premier hinted at the cabinet change.