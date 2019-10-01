PCB, teams vow to hold entire PSL-5 in Pakistan

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket Board and Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise owners have pledged to hold the entire fifth edition of the league at home while the draft of the coming segment is expected to take place by the end of November.

The HBL Pakistan Super League General Council met Monday in Karachi. Chairman PCB Ehsan Mani chaired the meeting, all six franchises had their representatives present in the session.During the meeting, both PCB and the franchises renewed the commitment of holding the entire HBL PSL 2020 edition in Pakistan.

A wide variety of issues were discussed in the meeting, including the minutes of the last GC meeting; potential dates for holding the HBL PSL 2020 Draft towards the end of November; and, details of the revenue share from the central pool for the 2019 season that were earlier shared with the franchises were also analysed at length.

All pending issues were debated between the PCB and the franchises and consensus was reached on critical issues. Meanwhile, during the meeting, an update on the player registration for the next season was given which was likely to open imminently and some of the biggest T20 stars from around the world were expected to take part in the 2020 HBL PSL season. During the meeting, the HBL PSL 2020 schedule along with broadcast plans was also discussed; details of the same will be shared in due course.